Bank of America Trims Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Target Price to $20.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen raised their price target on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Schlumberger from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.03.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $15.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.86. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $448,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 191,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,271.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Papa purchased 15,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $291,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,549.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,959,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,044,249,000 after buying an additional 7,688,130 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Schlumberger by 344.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,018,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,896 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,560,000. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 6,942,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,929,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

