Barclays Boosts Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $112.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aptiv from $63.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.46.

Aptiv stock opened at $99.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.89. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $102.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.67 and a 200-day moving average of $78.62.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

