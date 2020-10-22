Barclays Increases Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $300.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price increased by Barclays from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LII. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lennox International from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lennox International from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.50.

Shares of LII stock opened at $283.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.95. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $163.40 and a 1-year high of $297.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $276.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.41.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.33 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 634 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.66, for a total transaction of $167,160.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gary S. Bedard sold 940 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $258,838.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,789 shares of company stock valued at $5,415,441 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 81,518.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 707,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 706,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lennox International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,883,000 after buying an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Lennox International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 403,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,062,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Lennox International by 10.1% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 102,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 6.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

