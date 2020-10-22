Barclays Increases Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $79.00

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) had its target price upped by Barclays from $75.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.45% from the company’s current price.

PDD has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Macquarie raised their price target on Pinduoduo from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.77.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $90.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $100.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.78 and a beta of 1.28. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $98.96.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Pinduoduo’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 36,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,693 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,474,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

