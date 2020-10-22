Barclays (LON:BARC) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research report report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 228 ($2.98) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Investec raised Barclays to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on Barclays and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 152.71 ($2.00).

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 103.55 ($1.35) on Monday. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 192.99 ($2.52). The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 101 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 106.15.

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 37,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24), for a total value of £35,832.10 ($46,814.87). Also, insider Brian Gilvary bought 9,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £10,070.31 ($13,156.92).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

