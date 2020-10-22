BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) (TSE:BCE) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) in a research report issued on Monday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BCE. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$56.00 price objective on shares of BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) stock traded up C$0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$55.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$56.46. The firm has a market cap of $49.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62. BCE Inc. has a one year low of C$46.03 and a one year high of C$65.28.

BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.56 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.8325 per share. This represents a $3.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. BCE Inc. (BCE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.84%.

About BCE Inc. (BCE.TO)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

