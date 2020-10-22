BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) (TSE:BCE) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

BCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a C$56.00 target price on shares of BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Scotiabank lowered BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of BCE stock traded up C$0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$55.92. 381,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686,453. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion and a PE ratio of 20.28. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of C$46.03 and a twelve month high of C$65.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$56.46.

BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.56 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.8325 dividend. This represents a $3.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. BCE Inc. (BCE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 119.84%.

BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

