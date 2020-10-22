Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Research Coverage Started at BofA Securities

BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) in a report published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

BSY has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued a sector perform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ BSY opened at $37.71 on Monday. Bentley Systems has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $40.82.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bentley Systems stock. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000. Bentley Systems makes up 0.9% of Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

