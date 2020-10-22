Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) in a research note released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday. They issued a sector perform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $37.71 on Monday. Bentley Systems has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.82.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bentley Systems stock. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000. Bentley Systems comprises 0.9% of Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

