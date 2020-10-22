Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on VIA optronics (NASDAQ:VIAO)

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of VIA optronics (NASDAQ:VIAO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 158.82% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAO opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. VIA optronics has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $12.44.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, VIA optronics GmbH, provides display solutions and systems worldwide. It offers interactive display solutions and systems that combine system design, interactive displays, software, and other hardware components; and optical bonding solutions for various displays and touch panels.

