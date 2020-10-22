Berenberg Bank Reiterates €5.00 Price Target for Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK)

Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays set a €4.50 ($5.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Warburg Research set a €7.70 ($9.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €6.62 ($7.79).

FRA:DBK opened at €7.96 ($9.36) on Monday. Deutsche Bank has a twelve month low of €12.36 ($14.54) and a twelve month high of €18.49 ($21.75). The company’s 50 day moving average is €7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is €7.52.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

