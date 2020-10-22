BidaskClub Downgrades Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) to Hold

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PTGX. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $717.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average is $16.14. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $23.25.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 438.96% and a negative return on equity of 72.42%. On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 24.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 162.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 22,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 45.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 15,067 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

