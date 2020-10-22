BidaskClub Downgrades Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) to Hold

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $156.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.43.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $186.20 on Tuesday. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $105.11 and a 52-week high of $222.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.99 and a 200-day moving average of $161.41.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.19 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.70%. The business’s revenue was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mauro Premutico sold 11,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.31, for a total transaction of $2,072,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total transaction of $312,068.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 259,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,761,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,395 shares of company stock valued at $6,704,281. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLED. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 76.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

