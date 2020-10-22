BidaskClub Downgrades Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) to Strong Sell

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

VRRM opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. Verra Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $79.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verra Mobility will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

