BidaskClub Upgrades Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) to “Buy”

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The company has a market cap of $707.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $129.22 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 8.21%. Analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

