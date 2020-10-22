BidaskClub Upgrades National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) to “Sell”

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair downgraded National General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised National General from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on National General from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JMP Securities downgraded National General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

National General stock opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. National General has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $34.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.86. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.96.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. National General had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. National General’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National General will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in National General by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in National General by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in National General by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in National General by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in National General by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

