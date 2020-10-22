BidaskClub Upgrades Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.32.

Shares of SFIX opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -54.56 and a beta of 2.61. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $36.29.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.26). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,641 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $906,864.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $1,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 118,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,816,239.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 628,620 shares of company stock valued at $17,929,042 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

