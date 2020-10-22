BidaskClub Upgrades Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on STRA. ValuEngine downgraded Strategic Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strategic Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Truist began coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set a hold rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.40.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STRA traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.75. 43 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.41. Strategic Education has a one year low of $87.51 and a one year high of $187.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.06 and its 200 day moving average is $134.23.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. AXA grew its stake in Strategic Education by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 64,633 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Strategic Education by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,440 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Strategic Education in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Strategic Education by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.