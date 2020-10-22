Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.78 EPS

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Biogen updated its FY20 guidance to $32.50-33.50 EPS and its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 32.50-33.50 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $268.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Biogen has a 1-year low of $257.60 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.89.

BIIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $317.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.18.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

