Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $265.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BIIB. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.93.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $268.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $277.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.89. Biogen has a 12-month low of $257.60 and a 12-month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 34.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Biogen by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Biogen by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

