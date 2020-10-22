Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Lowered to $244.00 at Wedbush

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Wedbush from $281.00 to $244.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BIIB. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on Biogen from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.93.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $268.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.89. Biogen has a 1 year low of $257.60 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 34.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 113.1% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,990,000 after buying an additional 15,462 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 22.0% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

