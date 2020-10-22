Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Raised to $357.00 at Morgan Stanley

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $355.00 to $357.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.76% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 31st. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $311.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $396.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.89.

Biogen stock opened at $268.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen has a 1-year low of $257.60 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 34.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,614,008,000 after purchasing an additional 30,055 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $583,059,000 after acquiring an additional 116,044 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,337,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,884,000 after acquiring an additional 25,567 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,087,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,778,000 after acquiring an additional 566,347 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 715,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,539,000 after acquiring an additional 235,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

