BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BlackLine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $97.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $105.07. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -137.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.22.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $83.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $86,402.19. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $1,803,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,782,054.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,013 shares of company stock valued at $23,209,123 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in BlackLine during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in BlackLine during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 6.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

