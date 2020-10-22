BLB&B Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.7% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $16,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.71.

PG opened at $143.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.43 and a 200 day moving average of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $145.87. The firm has a market cap of $356.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

