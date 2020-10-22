BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 6,140 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,140 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.0% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. United Bank lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 24,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 62,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $240.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.23.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

