Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) and FedNat (OTCMKTS:FNHC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) and FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Capital Reinsurance and FedNat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A FedNat -4.71% -11.59% -2.35%

Risk and Volatility

Blue Capital Reinsurance has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FedNat has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Blue Capital Reinsurance and FedNat, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Capital Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A FedNat 0 0 1 0 3.00

FedNat has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.13%. Given FedNat’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FedNat is more favorable than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blue Capital Reinsurance and FedNat’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Capital Reinsurance $35.40 million 0.08 -$28.60 million N/A N/A FedNat $414.96 million 0.21 $1.01 million ($0.03) -207.00

FedNat has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.4% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of FedNat shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of FedNat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FedNat beats Blue Capital Reinsurance on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiaries, provided collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina, Texas, and Alabama. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses. It markets and distributes its own and third-party insurers' products, and other services through a network of independent and general agents. The company was formerly known as Federated National Holding Company and changed its name to FedNat Holding Company in May 2018. FedNat Holding Company was founded in 1991 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

