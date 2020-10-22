Boenning Scattergood Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Peoples Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $49.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.21 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Peoples Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

PEBO stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,708. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $39.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.21. The company has a market capitalization of $464.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 951,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,245,000 after acquiring an additional 18,354 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 405,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 570.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 202,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 180,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. 58.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

