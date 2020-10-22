BofA Securities Initiates Coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Research analysts at BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.78% from the company’s current price.

PMV Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.66 on Tuesday. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $42.93.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,100,000.00.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. Its lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects and restores p53 function. The company also develops product candidates for p53 R273H hotspot mutation and other p53 hotspot mutations.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.