BofA Securities Lowers Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) to Underperform

BofA Securities downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AERI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.27.

NASDAQ AERI opened at $9.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $26.26. The firm has a market cap of $425.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 247.36% and a negative return on equity of 107.42%. The business had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 million. Equities analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 445.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $51,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 214.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

