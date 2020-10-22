BOOM (BOOM) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $8,700.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BOOM has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One BOOM token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including DDEX and BitMart.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00240554 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00088944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00033285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.20 or 0.01308754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000210 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00147460 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM’s total supply is 971,308,608 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,277,875 tokens. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken.

BOOM Token Trading

BOOM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

