Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.25 EPS

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $126.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 6.18%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.40-1.42 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.40-1.42 EPS.

Shares of BDN stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.69. 22,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,541. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 172 properties and 24.1 million square feet as of June 30, 2020.

