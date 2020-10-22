Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BDN. ValuEngine cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Brandywine Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $9.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.53. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.25. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $126.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDN. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $54,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 172 properties and 24.1 million square feet as of June 30, 2020.

