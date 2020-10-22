Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) COO Sells $56,750.60 in Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total value of $56,750.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,574.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $165.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 81.65, a P/E/G ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.51. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $64.23 and a one year high of $176.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.13. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $293.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.16 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BFAM shares. TheStreet lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.7% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 51.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% during the second quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

