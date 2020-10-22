Brokers Set Expectations for (DEN)’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DEN)

(DEN) (NYSE:DEN) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of (DEN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for (DEN)’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised (DEN) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

NYSE:DEN opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. (DEN) has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.14.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $210,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 62,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,422 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About (DEN)

There is no company description available for DENBURY ORD.

