Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Upgraded at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup currently has $40.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BAM. ValuEngine upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.85.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $33.58 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a PE ratio of 71.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

In other news, major shareholder Ati Investment Parent, Llc sold 47,625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,047,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 2,129,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $31,946,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAM. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 158,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 68,606 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 390.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 31,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 25,426 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

