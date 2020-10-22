Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Brown & Brown has increased its dividend by 29.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average of $42.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $48.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.26 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $971,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

