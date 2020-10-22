Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cabot in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Sheehan now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cabot’s FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cabot from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Cabot stock opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. Cabot has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $50.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average of $36.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). Cabot had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,028,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,154,000 after purchasing an additional 306,813 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 113.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,352,000 after buying an additional 306,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,582,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $206,838,000 after buying an additional 237,700 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Cabot by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 401,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,885,000 after buying an additional 220,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 640,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,734,000 after acquiring an additional 134,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

