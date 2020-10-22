Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.98. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 38.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CADE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

In other news, Director J Richard Fredericks acquired 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $31,258.23. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,930.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 302,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,838.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 23,477 shares of company stock worth $193,908 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.