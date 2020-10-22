Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Issues Earnings Results

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 38.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

Cadence Bancorporation stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.06. 2,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,780. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.98. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 11.63%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CADE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Truist upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director Joseph W. Evans bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. Also, Director J Richard Fredericks bought 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $31,258.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,930.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 23,477 shares of company stock valued at $193,908. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

