Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 38.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Shares of CADE stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.82. 10,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,780. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.63%.

In other news, Director J Richard Fredericks purchased 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $31,258.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,930.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 302,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,838.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 23,477 shares of company stock valued at $193,908 in the last three months. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CADE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Truist raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

