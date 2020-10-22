Calix (NYSE:CALX) Releases Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.30-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $157-161 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.59 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Calix from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Calix in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Calix from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Calix from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.98.

NYSE CALX opened at $25.45 on Thursday. Calix has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.79 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.51.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Calix had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.44 million. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 22,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.98 per share, with a total value of $458,640.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

