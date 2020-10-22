Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) was upgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CATC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cambridge Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATC traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.00. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,819. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.15. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $44.20 and a one year high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $415.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.48. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 10.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 161,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 29,640 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,290,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,244,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $725,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

