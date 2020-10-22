Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.06.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup stock opened at $47.75 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $57.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.42. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 40.53%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $292,025.25. Corporate insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1,114.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 62,436 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at $2,120,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at $6,138,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 154,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 198.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,709,000 after purchasing an additional 197,078 shares during the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.