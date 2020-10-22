Canaccord Genuity Boosts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $419.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $377.00 to $419.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.65% from the company’s previous close.

TSLA has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $339.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.60.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $7.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $430.42. 655,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,400,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $391.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,132.63, a PEG ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.68. Tesla has a 52 week low of $50.17 and a 52 week high of $502.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.00, for a total value of $663,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,337 shares in the company, valued at $9,430,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,677.86, for a total value of $419,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,331 shares in the company, valued at $19,011,831.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,621 shares of company stock valued at $78,964,959. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 164.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 76.5% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.