Canadian National Railway (CNI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on December 30th

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.432 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Canadian National Railway has raised its dividend by 41.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of CNI stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,383. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.57. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $112.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.