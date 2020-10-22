Capital One Financial Comments on Concho Resources Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Capital One Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Concho Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $4.33 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.87. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.65 million. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 256.19%. Concho Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CXO. ValuEngine downgraded Concho Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. MKM Partners downgraded Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Concho Resources in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors downgraded Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

CXO stock opened at $44.28 on Thursday. Concho Resources has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In related news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $104,700.60. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,167,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $478,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,944 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Concho Resources by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 50,228 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Concho Resources by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.