Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Price Target Cut to $1.00

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) had its price target dropped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $2.00 to $1.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.48% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

CDEV has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Centennial Resource Development to $0.80 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $0.95 to $0.80 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $1.25 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.04.

CDEV opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $176.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $90.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.38 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 69.80% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 50,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,273,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,077.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 130,000 shares of company stock worth $81,450. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 194.2% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 93,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61,756 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 337.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 121,674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 93,861 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,247 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 49,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter worth about $729,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

