Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.46. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.Chart Industries also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.25-2.25 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chart Industries from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chart Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.07.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

GTLS opened at $83.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.61. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.61 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.