Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $1,235.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,155.00 to $1,235.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.49% from the company’s current price.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,320.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,165.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,514.00 price objective (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,248.07.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,293.00 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $1,384.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,283.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1,089.89. The company has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

