Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,200.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CMG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,132.00 to $1,155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,320.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,248.07.

CMG stock traded down $82.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,284.46. The company had a trading volume of 27,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 151.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,283.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,089.89. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,384.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth $65,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $210,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 11,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

